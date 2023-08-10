Dale L Midland, 90, Maryville, died Saturday, August 5, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, Maryville.

He was born August 24, 1932, in Eagle Grove, IA, to Harry and Irene Long Midland. He was a graduate of Eagle Grove High School, the University of Northern Iowa and Southern Illinois University.

On June 27, 1959, he married Patricia J. Carr in Charles City, IA. She preceded him in death April 22, 2021.

Mr. Midland served in the United States Army. He had taught at Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, from 1961 until his retirement in 1995.

He supported the Nodaway County Senior Center home delivered meals and the board. He was proud to be a member of the Silver Haired Legislature for many years.

Mr. Midland’s body has been cremated. Memorial services will be held at 2 pm, Friday, August 18 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville.

