Dean James, 86, Hopkins, died Monday, August 7, 2023, in Maryville.

He was born October 15, 1936, in Hopkins, to Kenneth and Beula Pettit James. He received his early education in a one room country school. He did not attend high school, but graduated with a bachelor of arts degree from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. James served in the Marine Corps. He was a lifelong farmer and operated an independent insurance agency in the community.

He was a member of the Hopkins Christian Church.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm, Monday, August 14 at Price Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial will be in Hopkins Cemetery, Hopkins.

Memorials may be made to the Hopkins Christian Church.

