Gerald “Jerry” R. Barry, 67, Rosendale, died Sunday, November 21, 2021, in Bakersfield, CA.

He was born June 11, 1954, in Maryville, to Edward and Cecelia Monnett Barry.

Mr. Barry proudly served in the US Air Force. He was an over-the-road truck driver for BS Express, St. Joseph.

Sunset military graveside services will be held at 7 pm, Saturday, June 11, 2022, at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception Jct. Everyone is welcome to attend.