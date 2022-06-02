Andrew “YoYo” Huerta, 71, of Lubbock, TX, went to his eternal home to be reunited with his love Lydia on Thursday morning, May 26, 2022, in Maryville.

Born in Corpus Christi, TX, he was the son of the late Francis and Andres Huerta, Sr. Andrew was retired from Southern Shutters after almost 20 years of service, but he also took much pride in his position of stay-at-home dad for almost 18 years, raising one of his sons, who became a lawyer and devoted father himself. He was a parishioner of St. Ignatius Roman Catholic Church in Austin, TX.

His grandchildren meant the world to him: Victor, Valerie, Stephen Ashley, Joel, Nicole, and Michael Andrew, and he was blessed to have great-grandchildren, Keein, Castyn, Selena, Judah, Isaiah, Julia, Colsyn and Aydin.

Funeral services were at 10 am, Thursday, June 2, 2022, at Our Lady of Guadalupe, Lubbock, TX. Interment will be in Peaceful Garden’s Memorial Park, also of Lubbock. Relatives and friends were invited to visitation on Wednesday, June 1, at Guajardo’s Funeral Home with the Rosary recited.