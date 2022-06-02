Betty J. Murphy, 90, Graham, died Thursday, May 26, 2022, at her home.

She was born April 14, 1932, in Guilford, to Ralph and Berniece Cain McGeorge. She had lived most of her life in the area.

On May 6, 1948, she married Billy Lee Murphy in Maryville. He preceded her in death March 14, 2007.

Mrs. Murphy had worked at the Cap Factory in Stanberry, the Lingerie Factory in Bedford, IA; Union Carbide and the Beverly Living Center, both of Maryville.

She was a former member of the Guilford Christian Church.

Graveside services and burial were Tuesday, May 31 at the Weathermon Cemetery, Guilford.

Memorials are suggested to the Mosaic Hospice, Maryville.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.