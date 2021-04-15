Gregory Read “Greg” Thompson, 71, Pickering, died Sunday, April 11, 2021, near Destin, FL.

He was born June 19, 1949, in Denver, CO, to Harold and Betty Read Thompson. He graduated from Adel High School, Adel, IA, and from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville, in 1994.

On September 1, 1979, he married Vonda Lea West at the Pickering Christian Church.

Mr. Thompson’s body has been cremated under the direction of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

Memorial services will be at 2 pm, Saturday, April 17 at the Pickering Christian Church, Pickering. The family will receive friends for one hour prior to services Saturday at the church.

Memorials can be made to the Pickering Christian Church, 102 S. Harmon St, Pickering, MO 64476.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.