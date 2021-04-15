John Mark Viau, 51, Maryville, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.

He was born October 4, 1969, in Fort Rucker, AL, to John Lewis and Ellen Joan Trump Viau. He received his BA degree from Southwest Missouri State University, Springfield.

On July 22, 1995, he married Rose Ellen Villmer at St. Agnes Catholic Church in Springfield.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 10:30 am, on Saturday, April 17 at St. Gregory Catholic Church. A parish and family Rosary will be at 5:30 pm on Friday, April 16 at the church. The visitation will follow until 8 pm. The burial will be in the St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Memorials can be directed to John’s family to establish an educational fund for his children and can be sent to the Bram Funeral Home, 206 E. South Hills Drive, Maryville, MO, or through the GoFundMe account: gofund.me/15989256.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.