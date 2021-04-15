Kenneth Lee “Kenny” Kennedy, 83, Guilford, died Monday, April 12, 2021, at his home.

He was born August 27, 1937, in Maryville, to Edward and Eva Buckingham Kennedy.

Funeral services were held Thursday, April 15 at Roberson Funeral Home, Stanberry. Burial was in Meeker Cemetery, Island City.

Memorials may be made to The Mosaic Life Care Hospice in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 153, Stanberry, MO 64489.

Online condolences may be left at robersonfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements were under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home.