This week’s map, NFL All-Pro Players, 2018-2022

“As the NFL prepares for the Conference Championship games this weekend, the 2022 AP (Associated Press) NFL All-Pro Team was recently announced. This week’s map looks at the last five years of All-Pro players (198 total) based on where they went to high school. The ‘Best of the Best’ hailed, in order, from the Deep South, the Midwest, and West Coast. The states of California and Texas led with 24 All-Pros each, followed by Florida (21), Georgia (17) and Ohio (10). These five states account for over 48% of All-Pro players. Iowa had three players make this elite group along with two from Australia.”