Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/24/23. The motion passed.

Approved: Payroll approved.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: No checks.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Sleek Creek HVAC, LLC for repairs; to Foley Equipment for equipment maintenance/repairs; to MFA Oil for equipment maintenance/repairs; commission to MTE for server revised from 12-30-2021.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: National Opioid Settlement Notice by email; Broadband Infrastructure Grant Program by email; NW Mental Health Board update by email; Consumer Price Index (CPI) for 2022; Solid Waste Management 2024 Grant availability notice.

Patton presented the 2023 budget message and budget during the public hearing. Burns made a motion to adopt the 2023 Budget as presented. All were in favor. Also present: Marilyn Jenkins, collector/treasurer and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

The commission contacted Becky Albrecht, Maryville Chamber director, confirming that Walker would speak at the Leadership Maryville meeting on January 27.

Two bids were received from Metal Culverts, Inc., which was the low bid, and Contech Engineering Solutions for the Pipe Bid. Burns made a motion to accept the Metal Culverts, Inc. bid as presented. All were in favor. Also present: Brian Testerman, Metal Culverts, Inc.

Bids were received and reviewed from The Railroad Yard, Inc. and Oden Enterprises, Inc. Walk made a motion to approve the low bid from Oden Enterprises. All were in favor, motion carries. Also present: Brian Engle, road and bridge supervisor and Russell Placzek, Oden Enterprises, Inc.

The commissioners reviewed an email from Greg McDanel, City of Maryville manager, regarding Village O street reconstruction proposal. Following discussion, the commissioners have agreed to split the engineering cost estimates for Village O street, utilizing county ARPA funds. Costs are estimated to be $62,200 total with the split $31,100 each.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission, along with Engle, met with Elaine Wilson, circuit clerk, on storage space within the Administration Center. Wilson plans to make contact with the state department on record retention.

A resident of Washington Township stopped in to discuss road conditions.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/31/2023.