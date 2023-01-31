At the January 23 Maryville City Council meeting, Great River Associates, Springfield, was approved to provide engineering services for the East Thompson Street Trail Project. The project will be from E. Thompson Street from South Davis to South Laura. It will feature an eight foot wide concrete trail approximately 1,600 linear feet.

It was shared the Great River Associates has had successful projects in Northwest Missouri with state and federal funding. A contract was agreed to not exceed $45,899.20. Preliminary design will include a public meeting as well as property owner correspondence.

A request to hold the annual Speedy Spoofhounds 5k/Fun Run was approved. It will take place from 7:30 to 10:00 am on April 29. It will begin and end at Eugene Field Elementary School.

A services agreement with Governmentjobs.com for Human Resources Cloud Based Software. Effort to increase efficiency for hiring, onboarding and processing of records. It will be a two year subscription for a total of $25,456.

A contract with Thomas Lawn Care for grounds maintenance mowing for Maryville Parks and Recreation Center. This contract will include 26 mowings for April through October, and the total price is $40,040.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. The finance department continues to provide documentation to auditors as they work on the city’s 2022 fiscal year audit. Lieutenant Jace Pine and Volunteer Firefighter Bryan Williams conducted the first in-house fire training of the new year. On January 17, the Maryville Police Department was notified that it had been awarded the local law enforcement block grant from the Missouri Department of Public Safety in the amount of $9,999.98. Assistant City Manager Ryan Heiland spoke about some golf tournaments at Mozingo. There will be Golfweek Amateur Tour on May 20, the Grint Tour on May 27 and a Voices of Courage Benefit on June 9.