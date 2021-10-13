The Major League Baseball playoffs are in full swing with the Division Series going on. The map displays, ‘The South’, dominating per capita production of elite baseball players along with higher values in western states. California alone, accounting for 140 or nearly 17% of all or 840 players. The Dominican Republic with 91 is second, followed by Venezuela (69), Florida (68), (Texas (45), and Georgia (32). Combined, the top producers, provide almost 53% of all players. 250 or 30% of professional players are from outside the country, primarily Latin America, accounting for over 92% of foreign players.