The final two sculptures have been installed in the downtown Maryville area.

The sculptures are selected by the Maryville Public Arts Committee and the installation will be celebrated at Arts, Rhythms and Brews from 1 to 4 pm, Saturday, October 23.

Another sculpture from Jeff Satter entitled “Spectrum” has been installed in the Downtown Pocket Park on West Third Street. Satter has displayed several of his works of art over the years in Maryville.

“Birdwatchers” is a whimsical bronze by Gregory Johnson. It is located on West Fourth Street to the west of the gateway arch.