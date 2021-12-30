Donald Whorton Davis, 70, Malvern, IA, formerly of Ravenwood, died Wednesday, December 22, 2021, at the Jennie Edmundson Hospital in Council Bluffs, IA.

He was born November 28, 1951, in Ravenwood, to Donald Dean and Wilma Jean Buholt Davis. He was a graduate of Ravenwood High School and received his bachelor’s degree in education from Northwest Missouri State University, Maryville.

Mr. Davis was a school teacher for 45 years.

Mr. Davis’ body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville. A memorial service will be at 11 am, Saturday, January 8 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials can be made in care of Oak Lawn Cemetery or East Mills High School Booster Club, 1505 East 15th Street, Malvern, IA 51551.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.