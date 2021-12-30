Lloyd Edward Kirk, 85, Elmo, died Monday, December 27, 2021, at Abbey Woods in St. Joseph.

He was born August 5, 1936, in Callaway, NE, to John L. and Helen L. Goforth Kirk.

On June 7, 1968, he married Eunice M. Ellison in Independence. She preceded him in death on July 6, 2018.

Mr. Kirk served in the United States Army. He spent most of his life farming in the Elmo area.

Mr. Kirk’s body has been cremated under the care of Price Funeral Home, Maryville.

Graveside services will be at 2 pm, Wednesday, January 5 at the High Prairie Cemetery, Elmo.

