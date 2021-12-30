The Nodaway County Ambulance District will soon have Binder Lift aids for ambulances to help responders safely lift and assist patients of any size.

The board approved the purchase during its December 8 regular meeting for six standard size lifts and two bariatric lifts at a cost not to exceed $6,264.

In other business, the board discussed health insurance contributions and an upcoming decrease for those on the HAS plan. The employee contribution has been $50.76 per month but will be going to $12.34 per month next year. The board approved to lower the employee contribution to $12.34.

The board also approved the following: the minutes as presented; the bills to be paid; the 2022 budget as presented; the 2021 final budget after corrections were made; Medicaid/Medicare adjustments in the amount of $6,385.12; invoices in the amount of $10,862.41 to be sent to collections.

Judy Martin, CPA, discussed the 2020 audit. She said the liability for LAGERS has increased due to the new plan and there may be some refunds through the Ground Emergency Medical Transportation (GEMT) reimbursement program for 2018 and 2019.

Reports

Director of Operations: the sales tax payment for the month was $150,455.26 which is an increase of 6.67 percent from the same time last year; the call volume is staying steady at 6.34 calls per day which is above the previous year; the Emergency Temporary Standard from the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services regarding the mandatory COVID vaccine is now on hold; the PAT Van has used all of the Senior Board funding and is now using matching funds from the district.

Business Manager: the district received $34,437.61 from the fourth round of COVID money for rural areas; the GEMT paperwork has been submitted with an estimate payment of $105,000 due to the district; Medicaid revalidation is going on currently and Medicare revalidations will need to be completed before April 2022.

Training Manager: due to the numbers interested, the district will be teaching the EMR class starting January 11 on Tuesdays and Thursdays; a CPR, AED and First Aid class for the public is scheduled for March 7 and the cost is $50.

Burlington Jct Rescue Squad: the Landing Zone class went well with approximately 20 people in attendance.

Hopkins Rescue Squad: the lights are in and will be delivered soon.

Tri-C Rescue Squad: the lights are all in now and placed on the squad.

Maryville Rescue Squad: Jace Pine and Phil Rickabaugh attended a school bus class.