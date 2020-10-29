Deborah Kay Wilson, 64, Conception Jct., died Monday, October 26, 2020, at her daughter’s home in Kansas City.

She was born August 11, 1956, in Kansas City, KS, to Don and Blanchie Smith Schipper. She had formerly lived in Kansas City, KS, and graduated from Wyandotte High School. She had spent three years in Hawaii, and the past 11 years in Nodaway County.

Mrs. Wilson’s body has been cremated under the care of Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. No services are planned at this time.

Memorials are suggested to the St. Jude Children’s Hospital Comprehensive Cancer Center, Memphis, TN.

