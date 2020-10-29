Ronald F. Gray, 86, Dana Point, CA, formerly of Maryvillle, died Saturday, October 10, 2020, at his home.

He was born February 6, 1934, in Maryville, to Edward W. and Mildred Robinson Gray. He graduated from Woodrow Wilson High School in Long Beach, CA and received his bachelor of science degree from Stanford University.

Mr. Gray’s body has been cremated. Graveside services will be held at 1 pm on Saturday, November 7 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Maryville.

Memorials may be made to the Ron Gray Memorial Fund, Pacific Chorale, 3303 Harbor Blvd., Suite E5, Costa Mesa, CA 92626.

