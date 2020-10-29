Nodaway County Health Department Administrator, Tom Patterson, announces 42 individuals residing in Nodaway County, have tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

• 1101 confirmed cases; 82 probable cases

• 180 active cases

• 993 released from isolation

• 50 total hospitalizations

• 4 current hospitalizations

• 10 deaths

The affected individuals include:

• 6 females and 2 males between 10-19 years of age

• 4 females and 5 males between 20-29 years of age

• 3 females and 1 male between 30-39 years of age

• 4 females and 5 males between 40-49 years of age

• 3 females between 50-59 years of age

• 2 females and 6 males between 60-69 years of age

• 1 female between 70-79 years of age

The Nodaway County Health Department is currently working to notify those that have been deemed close contacts. If you are not contacted by the health department, then you have not considered a close contact with these individuals and not at increased risk for this virus.