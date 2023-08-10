Teryl Brown Heflin Bass, 71, Kansas City, died Friday, August 4, 2023, at Independence Manor, Independence.

She was born June 17, 1952, in Maryville, to Virgil and Veda McGinnis Brown. She was a graduate of North Nodaway High School.

Mrs. Bass worked as a dental assistant for several years and retired from Ford Motor Company, Kansas City.

Mrs. Bass’ body has been cremated. A celebration of life will be held at 2 pm, Saturday, August 19 at Price Funeral Home. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.

Memorials may be made to the Animal Shelter of your choice.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.