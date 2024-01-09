Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 1/2/24. The motion passed.

Approved: Recorder Fee Report for December 2023; invoice to Kizer Collision, Inc.

Requisitions: Sheriff to Kelly Tire for vehicle maintenance/repair.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: statement from Schraeder Law Firm, 911 Oversight Board Agenda, draft minutes from 12.5.23, draft ordinance

The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for officeholders with the following in attendance: Burns, Walker, Walk, Elaine Wilson, Marilyn Jenkins, Tina Deiter, Rex Wallace, Randy Strong, Lisa James, Dee O’Riley and Patton. The next quarterly meeting will be April 4. Also in attendance: Captain Austin Hann, sheriff’s department and Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader.

• Wilson gave numbers for filings and cases in both civil and municipal court. A total of 663 civil cases were filed in 2023 which is approximately 55 cases a month. Wilson and Deiter gave further breakdowns of the numbers and how they impact their offices.

• According to James, the recorder’s office had 2,378 recordings for a total of 11,614 pages and issued 115 marriage licenses in 2023. They continue to work on back filing. James shared that they are not planning to print books as everything is now online. She will look into the costs of microfilming as a secondary backup to the cloud.

• O’Riley reported that she currently has 114 total letters. She recently received two new cases and had one estate case close. O’Riley visited all wards in December.

• Strong provided an update on the last quarter of 2023 and on the new drug dog “Akela” who has been deployed 11 times since the county brought her on. Strong shared vehicle purchasing issues, increased training needs on Cybercrimes, increase in clerical duties due to marijuana conviction expungements, tracking and increased caseloads.

• Jenkins stated her office has collected approximately 96 percent of 2023 taxes. On the treasurer’s side, they are wrapping up final entries for 2023.

• Wallace let everyone know the assessment sheets have been sent out, due back by March 1.

• Patton discussed the canvassing process. Registered voters who have not had a Voter ID Card sent in the last six months were sent a new one. This allows the county clerk’s office to update addresses when returned to her office. The clerk’s office is working on year-end reports and documentation. Filing for the April 2024 Municipal Election has closed with the final certification date being January 23 and wrapping up 2023 reporting and working on the FY2024 Budget.

• The commission shared that Nodaway County is now an Agri-Ready County. The road and bridge crew built four bridges in 2023 and has four planned for 2024. Five BRO Bridges have been approved and the county hopes to have two built in the upcoming year. Updates were given on the Jail Maintenance and Improvement Grant and the Transportation Advisory Planning (TAP) Grant. Acciona Solar plans to break ground in the first quarter of 2024. The wind farm in the Conception area is updating equipment. The commission also shared that the 911 Oversight Board is working on the ordinance and ballot language for the April election.

The commission reviewed and signed the Promulgation Statement for the State Emergency Management Agency.

The commission, along with Jenkins and Patton worked on budgetary items. Offices that met with the commission to discuss budget were O’Riley, public administrator, Strong and Hann for the jail and sheriff, Annetta Owens, Kent Lager and Judge Corey Herron for the juvenile office, James, recorder of deeds, Deiter, prosecuting attorney and Judge Robert Rice and Wilson, circuit clerk.

Burns made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission spoke with Ruth Adwell and Susan Hull regarding their open seats for the Senior Citizens Special Tax Fund Board. Both agreed to an additional term of four years.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 1/9/2024.