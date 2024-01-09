OATS Transit’s regional office in St. Joseph has announced a fare change for residents in Northwest Missouri.

Effective February 1, fares for rural service will increase to $2 each way.

Rider fares help us maintain current levels of service and directly impact the company’s operating budget. Fares are being standardized at $2.00 per one-way ride regardless of origin or destination. OATS is doing away with each area having a different fare structure, and instead all 18 counties listed will have the same fare structure: Andrew, Atchison, Buchanan, Caldwell, Clinton, Daviess, DeKalb, Gentry, Grundy, Harrison, Holt, Linn, Livingston, Mercer, Nodaway, Putnam, Sullivan and Worth Counties.

As a reminder, drivers do not handle cash payments from riders. Instead, riders can add funds to their account in advance, and fares are withdrawn each time a rider boards the bus. Riders can add funds to their account, which requires a minimum of $10 each time. Residents wanting to schedule rides should call the local office at 816.279.3131 or 800.831.9219.

Bus schedules can be found online at oatstransit.org/schedules and click on the county where the travel will begin. OATS Transit is a private, not-for-profit corporation providing specialized transportation for rural residents of any age, seniors and individuals with disabilities in 87 Missouri counties.