The Department of Economic Development (DED) announced on December 29 that it has awarded a total of more than $7.9 million through the second round of the Cell Towers Grant Program.

Grants will be awarded to 14 projects to construct new towers that provide quality cellular service and greater 911 connectivity to high-cost areas. The program, funded through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), is focused on investing in the expansion of cellular service statewide.

“This second round of funding awarded through the Cell Towers Grant Program will further promote economic growth and public safety statewide,” said Governor Mike Parson. “As we continue to improve Missouri’s critical infrastructure, including cellular service, we appreciate the efforts of the Office of Broadband Development. As a result of this program, thousands of locations lacking adequate coverage will now receive quality, reliable cellular connectivity.”

Locally, the Rock Port Telephone Company was approved for two projects in Atchison and Nodaway counties and received $1,200,000.

Projects receiving funds through the Cell Towers Grant Program’s second round are expected to serve more than 18,000 high-need locations that previously lacked quality cellular service. The program, administered by DED’s Office of Broadband Development, was launched in May 2023 and awarded competitive grants to applicants who also contributed private funding in addition to grant funds. Each project awarded through this round will result in the construction of one cellular tower, for a total of 14 new towers built statewide.

“Cellular connectivity is a must-have in today’s economy, and we’re grateful to help deliver this necessity to areas needing it most,” said Michelle Hataway, Acting Director of the Department of Economic Development. “Thanks to partnerships with providers statewide, this grant program is helping Missourians prosper by ensuring that more businesses, communities, and families can get connected.”