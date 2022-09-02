Charles “Charlie” Joseph Pappert, Sr., 90, of Clyde, passed away on Wednesday, August 24, 2022, in Maryville.

Charlie was born at home in Clyde on December 8, 1931, to Justin and Rosina Brockmeyer Pappert. He was the second of six children: Elizabeth Kruger, Paul Pappert, Justin Pappert, Caroline Freeman and Rudy Pappert.

He completed eighth grade at St. Benedict’s School, Clyde. He worked at St. Benedictine Convent as a child. He moved to Wentzville and worked as a mason for his uncle and later did assembly work at Emerson Electric Company. He also worked in Maryville as a plumber and then a driver for Townsend Grocery.

He married Jane Simpson on August 8, 1964, at Holy Family Church in Conception Jct.

Charlie worked at the Benedictine Convent at Clyde for 15 years in general maintenance. He was also employed by Union Carbide, later Eveready Battery, for 21 years on the assembly line and retired in 1993.

Rosary followed by visitation will be held at 5:30 pm, Monday, September 5, 2022, at the St. Columba Catholic Church, Conception Jct. Funeral services will be at 10:30 am, Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at St. Columba Catholic Church, followed by burial at St. Columba Cemetery, Conception.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to St. Columba Catholic Church, 311 Roosevelt St, Conception Jct., MO 64434.