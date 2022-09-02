Religion is awe-inspiring; but it can also be overwhelming for young children.

This Christian kids’ book offers children much-needed insight. Written as a straightforward Q&A, it helps children clarify their own beliefs by introducing them to frequently asked questions on topics like forgiveness, sin and so much more.

• Explore common questions. Children will dive into 100+ questions and find answers to queries like “Who is God?” “Why did the disciples follow Jesus?” and “Are angels real?”

• Keep the conversation going. Use the book’s questions to spark deeper conversations about faith with the help of a handy parental discussion guide found in the back.

• For all Christian children. This inclusive book takes all Christian perspectives into account, so it can be enjoyed by children of every denomination.

Inspire children to learn more about God’s love and their own values with this standout among kids’ Christian books.

Christian Q&A Book for Kids by Amy Houts, a Maryville children’s book author, helps children investigate their faith. The cost is $13 for the paperback. A Kindle edition is available.

Houts is the author of over 100 books for children featuring early learning concepts. She writes for both faith-based and mainstream publishers. Houts’s faith-based additional books include “God’s Protection Covers Me,” Beaming Books, and “The Giant Book of Bible Fingerplays for Preschoolers,” Group Publishing. She has won two awards in 2020 for her “God’s Protection Covers Me,” the Christian Market Children’s Book of the Year, second place, and the Angel Book Award, second place. Her books, activities, and poetry have won the Moonbeam Children’s Book Award, Dr. Toy Best Vacation Children’s Product Award, Missouri Writers’ Guild Walter William Major Work Award, Creative Child Magazine Seal of Excellence Award, and more. As a longtime member of the Missouri Writers Guild and the Society of Children’s Book Writers & Illustrators, Houts enjoys its online community and regional conferences.

Observing young children when she taught preschool at Head Start and as a graduate assistant in the Early Childhood Department of Northwest Missouri State University helps her to write authentically.

While her daughters were growing up, Houts wrote part-time and worked as a librarian, preschool teacher and instructor for the Institute of Children’s Literature. A few years ago, her dream to write full-time came true.

She and her husband, Steve, have two grown daughters and three grandchildren. They live near Maryville, which is an hour from Steve’s family farm. Visit Amy’s website, amyhouts.com or follow her on Twitter @AmyHouts and Facebook, Author Amy Houts.