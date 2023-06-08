Carol Jean Osborn, 85, Maryville, died Thursday, June 1, 2023, at the Nodaway Nursing Home, Maryville.

She was born January 29, 1938, in northeastern Kansas, to Roy A. and Myrtle Wyatt Garner. She had lived in the Maryville area since 1951 and attended school here.

On August 14, 1977, she married Harold R. Osborn, Jr. at Lake Viking in Gallatin.

She had worked for Eddy’s Market, Zipp’s Restaurant, and had run the restaurant in the Northside Mall. She sold Mary Kay cosmetics in the area for years and had won many sales awards, and until recently was the night auditor for the Holiday Inn Express, Maryville.

She was a member and attended the Laura Street Baptist Church, Maryville. She owned CJ Ceramics and had taught ceramics for many years. She also was a Fuller Brush distributor. She was a long-time member and office holder and organized many things in the BPW, (Business and Professional Women), Maryville. She was involved with the MS Walkathon, the community blood drive, and the area hobby show. She had won Woman of the Year for the Soroptimist Club in 1995. She was a member of the St. Francis Hospital Auxiliary, and the hospital gift shop. She was the coordinator of the Heartland Food Share, had been a longtime member of the Chamber of Commerce, and active in the Chamber Ambassadors.

Funeral services were Monday, June 5 at the Bram Funeral Home, Maryville. Burial was in the Nodaway Memorial Gardens, Maryville.

Memorials can be made to the Nodaway County Senior Center, 1210 E. First St. Maryville, MO, 64468.

Online condolences may be left at bramfuneeralhome.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Bram Funeral Home.