Tom Spire, 72, Skidmore, died Friday, June 2, 2023, at his home.

He was born June 4, 1950, in Maryville, to William Victor, Sr. and Theresa Berniece Spire. He was a 1968 graduate of Maryville High School.

Mr. Spire served in the United States Army. He was a lifelong farmer.

He was a member of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church and the American Legion Post 100.

Mass of Christian burial was held Thursday, June 8 at St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church, Maryville. Burial was at Hillcrest Cemetery, Skidmore.

The family suggests memorials be made in care of St. Gregory Barbarigo Catholic Church.

