The Nodaway Community Theater Company’s junior high and high school age actors for the play “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” are front: Jaci Elston, Mattie Dimmitt, Audrey Walker; middle: Kathryn Vesel, Harlee Walker, Ivy Goldsmith, Gracen Argo; back: Coral Blake, River Blake, Damian Huff, Alex Rowen and Gabriella Rowen. Not pictured are: Suze Schaefer, Liam O’Gwin, Stephen Garner, Chris Shaefer and Eliana Wall.

The Nodaway Community Theater Company presents “A Midsummer Night’s Dream” as its youth arts program production at 7 pm, Friday, June 16 and 2 and 7 pm, Saturday, June 17 at The Rose Theatre, 118 West Third, Maryville. Tickets are available at rosetheatremaryville.org and are $8 each.