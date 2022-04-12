Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 4/5/2022. The motion passed.

Approved: Clerk fee report for March, 2022; invoice for Snyder & Associates; transfer of sick leave from several employees to another; inventory transfer/disposal forms for circuit clerk and county clerk.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Maryville Chamber for incentives.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks: N/A.

The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for officeholders with the following in attendance: Burns, Walker, Walk, Elaine Wilson, Lisa Nickerson, Dee O’Riley, Marilyn Jenkins, Rex Wallace and Patton. Officeholders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be July 7. Also in attendance: Brian Engle, Kay Wilson, Nodaway News Leader, Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum and Tammy Carter, human resources director.

O’Riley updated the group on her numbers. She currently has 66 individuals she is working on; 50 in guardianship and 14 under conservatorship. O’Riley will be out next week for her annual training.

Elaine Wilson gave updates on the circuit clerk’s office. She stated her office has taken over the municipal court and the first court date is April 20.

According to Nickerson, the recorder’s office recorded 891 documents recorded, 23 surveys; 28 marriage license recordings and 42 certified copies of marriage certificates. The recorder’s office continues to work on back filing and is currently in the year 1946. Nickerson also has her annual conference the last week of April.

Jenkins stated her office is still collecting back taxes. She is working with the Missouri State Auditor for their audit and is prepping for the upcoming tax sale.

According to Wallace, his office is still working to add people who are turning in previous year’s assessment sheets. He estimates they have 1,200 assessment sheets still missing for 2022. Wallace, who serves on the Nodaway County Fair Board, reminded everyone that the Fair is July 14, 15 and 16. The county Administration Center is used during the week of the fair. Wallace discussed County Government Day with the group asking for feedback.

Patton reported that filing for the August 2022 Primary Election closed on March 29th. Final certification for August is May 24. The last date to register to vote in order to be eligible to vote is July 6. The April Municipal Election on Tuesday had a 19.36% turnout.

The commission discussed the Road and Bridge plans for 2022. Three bridges are scheduled to be built this year with another that will be repaired. The crew will also be taking out an old bridge and replacing it with a culvert. The commission continues to review requests for American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. An update on the Mozingo bridge that MoDOT is working on was given noting that they are still on schedule for reopening on May 1. This bridge has caused rerouting on county roads leading to Polk Township having to work on maintaining those roads. When this bridge is completed, MoDOT will move on to the Long Branch bridge. The county is looking to utilize ARPA funds to pay for the work on the ramp into the Courthouse as well as the boiler. The commission discussed the process of transferring sick leave from one employee to another.

The commission plans to eat lunch at the Nodaway County Senior Center today and discuss infrastructure needs the center has. Reviewed ARPA spending to date and plans going forward.

Johnny Marriott, of Clear Creek Catering, stopped in to request permission to put his food truck on the square on April 16. Permission was given.

Spoke with Thomas Shiflett, Thomas Lawn Care, regarding coordinating the annual Courthouse lawn cleanup.

Jackie Cochenour, director of the Northwest Child Advocacy Center and Sheriff Randy Strong, met with the commission to give updates on the progress of the office space, donations and grant writing. Cochenour reviewed two federal grants she is working on and the budgets associated with those grants. The space in the lower level of the Administration Center is nearly completed. The doors are on back order, but once installed, they will be able to begin working out of the space.

Sheriff Strong gave updates on the county jail building. Strong also discussed a trip to the State Capitol and a meeting with Becky Ruth, former State Representative, who is now executive director of the Missouri Child Advocacy.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

Commissioners coordinated the boiler inspection date with IHP to get the boiler shut down and opened up for the inspection.

The commission met with representatives of the Nodaway County Senior Center for lunch. The commission agreed to earmark $75,000 for infrastructure and/or equipment needs.

The commission reviewed and approved the H-Pile bid advertisement. A bid notice for H-Pile was put together with sealed bids being accepted until 11 am, May 5 in the office of the county clerk. At 11 am, they will be opened in the office of the county commission.

Garry McFee, Howe Company, LLC, stopped in to discuss engineering needs with the commission.

An inspection was made of a bridge on Road #985 in Washington Township and a bridge on Road #614 in Polk.

Burns made a motion to adjourn until 4/12/2022.