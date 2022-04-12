Dr. John Jasinski, who has served as the 10th president of Northwest Missouri State University since 2009, announced April 1 that he will depart the institution June 30.

Jasinski was not offered a new contract or an extension two years ago by the Regents.

The following message is part of a Jasinski email to the university community.

“It is with a heavy, yet lightened Bearcat heart that I announce my departure from Northwest Missouri State University, effective June 30, 2022.

“Northwest’s Board of Regents has chosen not to renew my contract that ends June 30. The Board chair indicated this to me verbally and told me it has nothing to do with the institution’s or my performance, that the Board feels like we accomplished a tremendous amount since 2009 and the institution is in a far better place than it was 13 years ago, but the Board wishes to turn to a new chapter. The Board has taken no formal vote on the matter. The Board chair also said recently at a Board work session that we are a well-run organization.

“Friends, Northwest stands in a strong position today because of your ongoing efforts in addressing our mission of focusing on student success – every student, every day. We are in a better position than the vast majority of our peers because of how you carry out “Being a Bearcat” – learning, caring, connecting, practicing civility and showing pride.”

Jasinski chronicled the accomplishments during his tenure including: record enrollment, awards for affordability and job placement, “financial turnaround since 2009,” successful comprehensive $55 million campaign, national championships and culture within the strategic plan.

He continues,“Think about lives impacted and communities bettered because of our work together! Side by side with you, Mrs. J and our family have worked tirelessly to better Northwest, and we have been blessed being associated with so many good people, fantastic experiences and an institution that truly has separated the gap from our peers. I thank Mrs. J, our children (Ruby and Daisy, too!), teammates and the vast array of faculty, staff, alumni, donors and friends and partners who have supported the journey.

“I ask you to look critically at the Board of Regents. Understand the innerworkings and ties to others, discern the intended direction, ascertain support or lack thereof for critical issues and weigh in on the institution’s future. Civility with accountability are words that come to mind as you do so.

“As for Mrs. J and me, we continue to be patient as this stage of our life unfolds. We are considering a range of options, but please know Denise and I will continue our journey of helping others and uplifting the communities we serve. We are thankful for the positive relationships built through our time at Northwest and in the community. We have been blessed to be the 10th presidential couple and a small part of Northwest’s 117-year lifespan to date – and we are quite proud to be leaving the institution and the community better places than when we arrived. We have focused on viability and vitality. Mission accomplished….

“Continue being Bearcats! Learn. Connect. Care. Practice civility. Show pride. Take these in, infuse and act on them. Let these mantras flow from your minds and hearts.”

“On behalf of Mrs. J, I offer our gratitude, love and best wishes.”

“Here’s to a strong end of the spring 2022 semester! We promise to do our part in leading the way as we celebrate Northwest’s performance and all that you do in the name of student success.”