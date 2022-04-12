At the April 4 Hopkins City Council meeting, Chief Operator Chris Bird gave the aldermen a bid from Keller Construction Company, St. Joseph, on milling and applying asphalt to existing asphalt streets.

The bid was for $370,525. For three-inch overlay on streets with no milling, the cost is $2.30 per square foot. There is another company Bird is going to check for a bid. Discussion was held on trying to find grants for the project. Asphalt overlays are supposed to last 10 to 12 years.

Mid-America Road Builders, Platte City, is supposed to be in Hopkins in mid-April to chip and seal the streets which were supposed to be done in 2021. If Mid-America cannot complete the project in May, the city is going to cancel. The oil needs heat to seal the street, and if done too late in the season, the oil and rock chips are bladed away with the snow plow.

The contract with Porter Trash Service, Maryville, was signed. When Bird returns the contract to Porter, he is going to pick up the $5 stickers for large bulky items. The stickers will be available for residents to buy at city hall.

Bird presented information on two dump trailers. One was $18,000 and the other $13,000. It would be used for cleanup, tires, asphalt patch, haul tractors and other items. The decision was made to go with the $18,000 trailer from Load Pro Trailer Sales, Clarinda. It is a heavier trailer with 10,000 pound axles. Bird is hoping that ARPA funds can be used for the trailer.

The contract for mowing the Hopkins Cemetery was approved from Andrew and Ayden Blackford at $700 per complete mowing.