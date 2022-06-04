The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art, St. Joseph, will host its first annual Art Fair from 10 am to 8 pm, Saturday, June 4.

This event will take place outdoors on the museum grounds and gardens and is free and open to the public. The fair will include local fine art booths, face painting and balloon making, musical performances and food and drink options for an audience of all ages. The museum will also be open and free for all visitors.

The 2022 line up will feature Jeff Foster, Maryville as well as 13 other artists. Special guests include ColorPop Face Painting with Jackie Nold, and Paul Flury “That Balloon Dude”

Musical performances by: Tracy Huffman, Jason Johnson, John Keck, David Hinson, and the St. Joseph Arts Academy with director Jason Riley.

Food will be available from: Leo’s Tacos. The AKMA cash bar will be available and drinks will be served on the south entrance patio at the museum.

Limited, free parking is available at the museum, including dedicated parking with handicapped placard. Overflow parking is available across Frederick Avenue on Crestview Drive. Patrons are reminded to please use caution when crossing Frederick Avenue as traffic does not stop. Some booths will be accessible by step-free sidewalks. The museum is also accessible by step-free access and includes handicapped-accessible bathrooms.

The Albrecht-Kemper Museum of Art aims to enrich the community through the collection and exhibition of visual arts by providing education, creating unique experiences, and promoting emerging artists. The museum is open from 10 am to 4 pm, Tuesday to Friday and from 1 to 4 , Saturday and Sunday. Admission is $5 for adults, $2 for seniors, and $1 for students. Museum members and children under age 6 are free. To become a member, visit Albrecht-kemper.org. For more information about the exhibitions, call 816.233.7003.