The May 19 Clearmont City Council meeting had Emily Wicoff, representative from Snyder and Associates, as a guest.

The council received information packets from Wicoff about the American Rescue Plan Act’s (ARPA) funding of drinking water, wastewater and stormwater capital improvement projects. She noted the Clearmont application must be submitted by July 14 and the approval is expected to be announced October 12.

Other business included the recent bids for new water meters which were received for the wrong model. The council preferred united with automated meter reading.

Correspondence was received by the Nodaway County Collector Treasurer tax collection and the delinquent report.

The street maintenance and park report noted there are new stop signs on Third and Pine streets. Tree branches on Pine Street have been trimmed back to clear the access for the motor grader. Ditch cleanout has been scheduled and will begin after utility flagging is complete.

The council made plans to meet to work on grant writing before the next meeting.