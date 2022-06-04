Are you ready for a challenge? Do you hike or run trails? Do you kayak? Are you able to complete mental challenges quickly and accurately? If you answered “yes,” consider joining team members at Crowder State Park at 8 am, Saturday, June 4.

Crowder State Park will celebrate National Trails Day 2022 with an “Amazing Race” style challenge on portions of the trails and lake. Registration begins at 8 am at the lake parking lot and the challenge starts at 8:30 am. Spectators are encouraged to cheer on the racers from the lake parking lot.

This event is being held in conjunction with American Hiking Society’s National Trails Day initiative. For more information about National Trails Day and to see other events being held in Missouri State Parks, visit mostateparks.com/page/60400/national-trails-day.

Crowder State Park is located at 76 NW Highway 128 in Trenton. For more information, call 660.359.6473.

