The official length of this year’s World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade is 80 feet.

The parade will honor the area’s first responders and healthcare workers as the grand marshals.

“2020 was a very trying year and these individuals worked tirelessly throughout it all,” said organizers of the parade. “We want them to know they are appreciated.”

The committee members are Mark and Stacey Allen, who are the parade founders, and Chris and Lori Burns, owners of Burny’s Sports Bar and parade sponsors.

The annual parade will start at the corner of Third Street and North Market Street in Maryville at approximately 3:17 pm, Saturday, March 13, in front of Burny’s Sports Bar & Upper Deck, and proceed north.

The parade is organized by the local volunteers of the parade committee and sponsored by Burny’s Sports Bar. It is open to anybody that wishes to enter and show off his or her Irish spirit. There are no entry fees or prizes, just the requirement to have fun, notes the committee.

This year’s 34th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade Queen Contest was held at Burny’s March 11.

For more information on The 34th Annual World’s Shortest St. Patrick’s Day Parade or to register a parade entry, contact Burny’s Sports Bar, 660.562.9901 or 816.390.0994 or email duncanla@hotmail.com.