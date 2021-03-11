Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns, Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Burns made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 3/4/2021. The motion passed.

Public Comment: None

Approved: Clerk fee report for February 2021

Accounts Payable: #78068-78097

Requisitions: Road and Bridge to Praxair for equipment; to Railroad Yard for equipment; to Gray Oil for diesel; Sheriff to Windham Weaponry for equipment.

The commission reviewed the following information received by mail or email: fuel and equipment report for February 2021; email from Missouri State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA)

Ed Walker, road and bridge supervisor, discussed current bridge status with the commission.

A call was received from a Jackson Township resident to discuss rock issues on Road #681. The commission called to set a time to meet with a landowner regarding the possible relocation of a portion of Road #457. The landowner was available at that time, so the commission went out to meet. An inspection was made of Bridge #438.

The commissioners put in a call to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, with questions regarding the city mask mandate, and county construction standards for public roads.

The commission reviewed the updated schedule for county government day which is to be held on Wednesday, March 10th.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

The commission inspected Road #590 and a tube on Road #637 in Polk Township. They also looked over Road #525 and Bridge #524 in Green Township. In Nodaway Township, they inspected Road #345.

Jennifer Sardigal, MoDOT, was called to request a timeline and information on the routing of traffic.

Assessor informed the commission that TC Energy, Flint Hills Pipeline had requested information from the county.

Walk made a motion for the commission to adjourn until 3/11/2021. The motion passed.