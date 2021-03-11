Nancy Owens, 59, Maryville, died Monday, March 8, 2021, at Mosaic Medical Center – Maryville.

She was born June 8, 1961, in Fillmore, to Clyde and Gracie George Hixson. She was a 1979 graduate of Fillmore C-1 High School.

On September 17, 1983, she married Loyd M. Owens in Fillmore. He preceded her in death on March 16, 2007.

Services will be at 3 pm Tuesday, March 16 at The Bridge Church. Burial will be in Miriam Cemetery, Maryville. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 pm, Monday, March 15 at The Bridge. Because of Mrs. Owen’s love for the color of purple, her family requests that anyone attending the service to please wear something purple.

The family suggest that everyone become an organ donor.

Online condolences may be left at pricefuneralhomemaryville.com.

Arrangements are under the direction of Price Funeral Home.