The Spoofhound Youth Wrestling program recently received a $1,500 donation from Craig Powell, a Maryville High School wrestling alumni.

There are 58 athletes signed up, with kindergarten through second grade meeting on Tuesday nights and third through sixth grade on Thursday nights at the Maryville Community Center.

The program is seeking donations to help purchase singlets for the wrestlers and to purchase new wrestling mats. They are requesting old wrestling shoes from past wrestlers.