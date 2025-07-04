Looking for something to do now that school’s out? Check out these events at Big Lake State Park, 204 Lake Shore Drive in Craig.

• Saturday, July 5, at 8:30 pm: Star Gazing at the Lake at Big Lake.

Join the park team as they gaze into the night sky. Find out how people traveled at night using the stars and planets to navigate. Participants will make a planisphere and look at constellations. Using those tools, they will find out what they are looking for in a night sky. Then, they will use three different telescopes to find planets and constellations themselves.

• Saturday, July 12, at 6 pm: Insect Inspectors at Big Lake.

Join the team at Big Lake State Park as they share all about insects: what makes an insect an insect and what is an insect’s lifecycle. Look at different kinds of insects using magnifying glasses to compare them. Guests will go on a scavenger hunt to find different insect puzzles that are hidden in the grass that they can make and take home.

• Saturday, July 19, at 6 pm: Water vs. Land at Big Lake.

What can water do to land? Find out just how powerful water can be by using sand and watching what happens when water is poured onto it. Watch it make rivers, lakes and streams. Then participants will build boats to see if they will float down the rivers they made. Participants may even join in some friendly racing competition.

• Saturday, July 26, at 6 pm: Snakes, Lizards, Turtles “Oh My!” at Big Lake.

Look at what makes a reptile a reptile. Check out their characteristics, life cycles and their habitats. Then go on a scavenger hunt to meet a reptile or two.