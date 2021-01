Holly Kay Cronk, owner of Ferluknat Farms, Maryville, announced the two winners of the first annual Tour of Lights Maryville. The grand prize went to Toni Hurst at 1215 East Second St. She received a month’s electric bill paid by Maryville Dentist Dr. Stan Snyder.

The Holly Jolliest Home traveling trophy yard sign goes to the Gentry Martin home at 720 West Thompson.