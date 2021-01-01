Fish, chicken fry is drive-through only

The Graham Lions Club will have a “drive-through only” fish and chicken fry from 4:30 to 7 pm, Saturday, January 2, 2021, at the community building in Graham. The meal features catfish filets, chicken and mountain oysters served with fries for $12 per person.

AL to serve breakfast in Parnell

The Parnell American Legion Post #528 will serve a pancake breakfast from 8 am to noon, Sunday, January 3, 2021, at the legion post. A freewill donation will be accepted.

Fresh Mobile Pantry to come to Barnard

The Fresh Mobile Pantry sponsored by the Second Harvest Community Food Bank comes from 10 am to noon, Thursday, January 7, 2021, to Fourth Street in Barnard. It is open to the general public, while supplies last. There is a pick-up limit of five families per vehicle.