The Optimist Club will hold the annual fishing tournament with registration starting at 8 am, Saturday, July 5 at the City Boat Ramp Mozingo Lake. Fishing starts at 8:30 am and ends at 11 am.

There are two age divisions: birth to 10 years old and 11 to 15 years old. First place goes to biggest fish, second place goes to most fish and third place is for smallest fish. There will be free Kool Kats. Worms are provided.

The Optimist Club will hold the annual fishing tournament with registration starting at 8 am, Saturday, July 5 at the City Boat Ramp Mozingo Lake. Fishing starts at 8:30 am and ends at 11 am.

There are two age divisions: birth to 10 years old and 11 to 15 years old. First place goes to biggest fish, second place goes to most fish and third place is for smallest fish. There will be free Kool Kats. Worms are provided.