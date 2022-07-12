The “Nodaway County Sunset in August” photo entered in the 2022 Nodaway News Leader’s Ninth Annual Photography Contest nature category by Keith Younger, Hopkins, was the grand prize winner garnering the most points by the three judges and Facebook likes. Kay Wilson, NNL publisher-owner, congratulated Younger and presented the $100 cash and certificate for his prize.

See this year’s winners in this week’s NNL on page A6 and featured in the NNL windows through the Nodaway County Fair and throughout July.