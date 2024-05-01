At the April 15 Maryville Parks and Recreation Board Meeting, an engineering proposal from Snyder & Associates, Maryville, was approved for the pedestrian bridges at Judah Park for $36,700. The proposal was accepted by the Maryville City Council on April 22.

Reports

Recreation Supervisor Kristy McLain and Sports Coordinator Emily Dew. The Youth Spring Soccer League has completed two weeks, and has over 247 participants, 30 teams and 30 volunteer coaches, with games taking place on Saturday morning. Registration for the Adult Sand Volleyball opens on April 22.

Marketing and Events Elizabeth Lyle. Facebook reach is up 23.4 percent, and the website had 1,736 site visits over the past month. MPR hosted the First Friday Coffee on April 5, with over 30 people attending. The Spring Craft Fair was on April 13, and went well.

Parks Maintenance Supervisor Tyler Peve. Staff helped install the security cameras at the MAC, and athletic fields at Beal and DWP have been fertilized. A new basketball backboard was installed at Judah Park as well. There has been an increase in vandalism seen throughout the parks, so staff is asking the community to help MPR by reporting any vandalism.

Facility Maintenance Supervisor Steve Griffith. The building HVAC continues to be working as expected, and all the filters have been changed in the units.

Assistant Director Maggie Rockwood. The MCC is fully staffed, and a Saturday spin class has been added to the regular schedule. There are currently 142 members utilizing the Optum/United Healthcare membership. Active memberships, class participation and membership revenues are all up from this time last year. The MAC will need at least 30 lifeguards to be able to operate the facility at the current hours and schedule of previous years. Staff has been working hard to recruit applicants.

Director of Parks Jeff Stubblefield. MPR received an Evergy rebate of $13,237 last week. Progress continues on the ballfield renovations, and the fields at DWP and Beal are ready for play, with some minor adjustments to still be completed. The front entrance of the MCC was completed, and patrons are happy with the results. Stubblefield is also hoping to have a landscaping RFP and fencing RFP for Thomson Splash ‘N’ Play.