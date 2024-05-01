At the April 22 Maryville City Council meeting, two ordinances related to the Maryville Water Treatment Plant were approved.

The first item was a contract with Calgon Carbon Corporation, Pittsburgh, PA, for the purchase and installation of Virgin Filtrasorb 816 Granular Activated Carbon Media. Granular Activated Carbon is the best technology for organics removal, however the current GAC has reached its absorptive capacity. The total cost is $379,220.

The other contract with Coenen Enterprises, Maryville, was approved for the replacement of electrical components at the treatment plant. Some severe weather on April 16 caused power-loss, and a generator transfer switch for the west building was inoperable. This required a replacement of a 1,600 amp circuit breaker. Coenen performed emergency repairs in the amount of $21,516.

The council also approved a street closure request for the Downtown Maryville Market. The market will be at the Nodaway Valley Bank parking lot, and it will involve the closure of Buchanan from 4th Street to the bank exit. The market will be on Saturday mornings from 6 am to 1 pm, starting May 18 to September 21.

A resolution for a lot split for a property located at 317 Park Avenue owned by Angela Kloos was authorized as well, creating a second tract in a R-2 Single-Family Residence Zone.

An engineering services contract with Snyder and Associates, Maryville, was approved to provide professional engineering services for the Judah Park Pedestrian Bridges. Two of the bridges are in need of replacement due to condition, and ADA compliance. The contract includes environmental clearances, survey, structural design and bidding services. The total cost is $36,700.

A contract with Sac River Storage, Brighton, was approved for the purchase of a 2024 Desite VFRB Material Screener. This will allow public works staff to screen asphalt millings for uniform product replacement. The total cost is $18,500.

A contract with Nodaway Valley Bank, Maryville, for lease purchase financing of a 2024 TL12R2 Takeuchi Compact Track Loader was approved. Nodaway Valley Bank provided the lowest annual interest rate at 4.55 percent of the five proposals received. The repayment schedule will be 60 equal monthly payments.

The council also held discussions over the Edwards Street Water Tower and possible custom painting. The possible designs included a city tower, Bearcat tower and Spoofhound tower.

Before the scheduled meeting, officers were appointed to the Maryville Betterment Corporation: President Tye Parsons, Vice President Ben Lipiec, Secretary/Treasurer Dannen Merrill and board members, John McBride and Bryan Williams.

City Manager Greg McDanel gave his report. Sealed bids for construction of South Main Phase II will be received until May 14. The city also has RFPs out for concrete panel replacement for various locations in the city, and also for a zero-turn mower. The city staff has also started the process to renew liquor licenses for 2024. A grand opening and ribbon cutting ceremony for the disc golf course at Mozingo will be at 11 am, May 11 at the ADA fishing dock.