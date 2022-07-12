The last day to sign up for Maryville Public Library’s Summer Reading Program and join nearly 170 youth in grades one to 12 who are reading for fun and prizes this summer, will be July 11 for library cardholders.

All Nodaway County children through grade six can receive a library card funded by the Nodaway County Commissioners.

To sign up, families can come to the front desk at the library or visit the website at maryvillepubliclibrary.lib.mo. us and click on the link to the Google forms. If signing up digitally, it’s important that children in grades one through six stop in to pick up their badge books and that youth in grades seven through 12th pick up their calendars to log their reading.

In addition to the weekly infant/toddler story time and preschool storytimes, the summer reading program has special events remaining this summer.

• Tech Scavenger Hunt for grades two to six is planned for July 16. Participants will try to find the answers to clues provided while working with different tech and circuitry programs and devices such as Makey-Makey, Osmo, Ozobot and a coding mouse. Registration is required for one of two available time slots: 10 to 11 am or 11 am to noon.

• End of Summer Reading Program party from 10 am to 2 pm, Saturday, July 30. Refreshments, family games and collecting the prizes they have earned by reading throughout the summer will all be a part of the event.

Students can register for either event at the front desk or by calling the library at 660.582.5281.