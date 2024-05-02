The Nodaway County Senior Citizens Senate achieved a quorum and held a meeting to take care of the senior center business for March and April.

The election of senators/board members will be Tuesday, May 7 at the senior center. Running for the three open positions are Connie McGinness, Jim Hazen, William Lewis Rice and Sheri Christensen. Voting is open to those who are 60 years or older.

McGinness was named the celebration committee chairperson. The committee plans to meet to start designing the celebration.

The Nodaway County Jail has reached out to the senior center to furnish meals. It has been on an occasional basis with the center charging $7 per meal. The jail personnel pick up and deliver the meals, so there are no additional costs involved.

Nell Cowden, Clearmont, was approved to finish the late Marvin Harper’s term on the board. Her term will end in 2026.

The new sign located on First Street was made available by an anonymous donation. It cost the center $39,500 and was installed on April 12. Administrator Mia Nelson is looking into what to charge for putting up community signs. For more information or to put up a message, contact Nelson at 660.562.3999.

Jeff Von Behren from Edward Jones discussed investments with the board. He stated the primary focus with investments is to maintain the senior center.

Afterwards the board decided to move the $150,000 from a maturing CD into Edward Jones investments with Von Behren.

Discussion was held on sealing the parking lot to help it last longer. The board will pursue obtaining costs for the procedure.

The information on the roof damaged by hail on April 4, 2023, was submitted to the insurance company. Attorney Bob Sundell had a public adjuster examine and write up the report submitted.

The water heater for the men’s bathroom has been installed.

Nelson reported emptying the freezer of donated foods has cut down on orders and costs for the senior center.

The March daily average for congregate or dine-in meals was 38 meals per day and 73 home-delivered meals per day. Nelson said some of the “angels” had gone off the program and some customers took off having meals delivered for the summer. This was why the numbers were down. February numbers were 40 daily congregate meals and 76 daily home-delivered meals.