Late at night on April 15, a strong thunderstorm hit Northwest Missouri, first in Savannah, then it traveled north to Nodaway County.

United Fiber customers began losing internet connections as early as 10 pm, but the issue compounded as the storm progressed through the wee-hours of Tuesday, April 16th morning. The storm knocked out United Fiber’s core equipment that serves much of the company’s Northwest Missouri’s customer base. The company’s technicians began seeing individual connectivity issues but the size of the problem did not appear as a huge issue because the customers affected were scattered within a neighborhood.

“Literally, the issue would affect one household, but not the next door neighbor,” said United Fiber General Manager Darren Farnan.

Later in the morning, technicians realized more than 10 percent of the Maryville area customer base was not able to access their internet. More equipment, some were the initial equipment when the company began offering fiber to these customers.

“It was some of our first customers, with the older equipment that were affected,” noted Farnan.

In the early hours of April 21, a new router was installed in the Maryville node building that could handle the high level of traffic required. This improvement move had been planned at the company for the future but as emergencies call for quicker turn around of installation; United Fiber put the new equipment to work now.

United Fiber technicians have told most of their affected customer base not to reset, by hitting the reset button, on their router, but instead to unplug, wait a few minutes and then replug the router into electricity. If the customer has already done that procedure, then they will need to rebuild their personal information. If needed, the link for customer to fill out a ticket online: unitedfiber.com/contact-us

A smaller group of customers were also affected by an electric outage by Evergy on April 24 in Savannah and Maryville. But the routers were able to fix the internet connectivity issue quicker.

“We really appreciate the patience of our customers who were affected by this. Our technicians have been working 20-hour days to settle these issues,” noted Farnan.