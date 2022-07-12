Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the commissioner’s office. In attendance: Walker and Scott Walk, associate commissioner and Melinda Patton, county clerk.

Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Walk made a motion to approve prior commission minutes dated 7/5/22. The motion passed.

Approved: Liquor license: The Powerhouse.

Public comment: None.

Accounts payable: Checks #80662-080692.

Requisitions: Road and bridge to Gray Oil for fuel; to Maryville Chamber for safety incentives.

The commission hosted the quarterly meeting for officeholders with the following in attendance: Walker, Walk, Robert Rice, Marilyn Jenkins, Rex Wallace and Patton. Officeholders gave updates to activities and issues within their respective offices. The next quarterly meeting will be October 6, 2022. Also in attendance: Geoffrey Woehlk, Maryville Forum.

• Rice gave updates on the mental health board. Four of the five counties have tentatively agreed to participate with a signing ceremony set up for Friday, July 15, location to be determined. Rice stated he had married 18 couples in 2022. Additionally, the Municipal Court has added approximately 2,000 cases to the docket load, which is a 57 percent increase. They are making some changes to the process and working to streamline the process.

• Jenkins stated her office is working on the upcoming tax sale. There are not as many properties on the tax sale as there have been in the past. Have been working to finish up with auditors.

• According to Wallace, the assessment sheets still missing for 2022 are at 725, which is the lowest it has been in years. Wallace stated the assessed valuation is up $111 million. Wallace, who serves on the Nodaway County Fair Board, reminded everyone that the Fair is July 14, 15 and 16 with the back parking lot being closed beginning Sunday, the 10th.

• Patton reported on training recently conducted for new ADA equipment purchased by American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funds. Supervisor judges from all 17 precincts attended the training. The clerk’s office is prepping for the August Primary Election. The clerk’s office is also working on entering state assessed railroad and utilities and work on the assessed valuations.

• Commission discussed grants the county is looking to apply for to assist with the Courthouse ramp and the sidewalk in front of the jail. If funding for these projects does not come through, the county plans to utilize ARPA funds. Walk discussed group advertisements for elected officials and let everyone know the amount they owe. Walker told the group that a representative from Gallagher Insurance Group/Blue Cross & Blue Shield will be here at 1:00 pm, July 21st. All office holders are invited to attend. Any questions for the representative should be sent to Jenkins prior to that date so they have time to research answers. Walker also stated they are still working on plans for the third floor and storage rooms on the first floor.

Spoke with Amy Dowis, Regional Planner and Sarah Prickett, Intern-Regional Planner for NW MO Regional Council of Governments, regarding needed information for Transportation Alternatives Program (TAP) grant process. A call was also put in to Greg Seifert, Creal, Clark & Seifert regarding items needed for the application process. Due to time constraints, the county may not be able to proceed with this grant, but there are grants coming out in the fall the county could look at. Dowis and Prickett called to report back, requesting the following:

• TAP has a minimum of $100,000 so if either project costs estimate is below that we can’t proceed with the application. Based on the Strata report, it appears to be over that minimum threshold. The sidewalk project would cost around $7-8,000, so would not be eligible.

• We can try to use the Strata report’s construction estimate if the project you want to do for the TAP grant matches what’s in the Strata report.

• We need an estimate on engineering costs. A call will be put in to Seifert.

• Other items we need: a funding resolution (example sent) and proof of ownership.

A call was put in to Ivan Schraeder, county attorney, to draft the funding resolution and the commissioners reviewed Strata’s estimates to make sure it included the necessary information.

A resident stopped in to discuss an issue with a neighbor with noxious weeds. A list was supplied and the commission covered potential next steps.

A conference call exit-interview was held with Dalinuel Howard, MLA of McBride, Lock & Associates, with the commission, Jenkins and Patton present. Howard reviewed items found during the audit process.

Walk made a motion to adjourn for lunch. All in favor.

A resolution was received from Schraeder. The commission reviewed the document and planned to sign on Tuesday, July 12. The commission spoke with Dowis and Prickett again on the TAP estimates they had looked through from Strata.and discussed the status of Creal, Clark & Seifert’s engineering estimates.

Signed the Amended Funding Approval/Grant Agreement Amendment request form and the Request for Funds Form for the CDBG program.

Walk made a motion to adjourn until 7/12/2022.