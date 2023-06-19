The Maryville Chapter of the Missouri Writers Guild is once again having meetings and invite all those interested in all forms of writing to attend.

The next meeting is from 7 to 8:30 pm, Thursday, June 29 in room 303 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 North Main, Maryville. The north door by the parking lot is open and leads to the elevator.

This is a critique meeting. Those interested in having their work critiqued are to bring five copies of their under 1,000 words manuscript.

The Missouri Writers Guild was formed in 1915. The purpose “was to be a gathering whereby writers could network with one another, exchanging ideas and encouraging one another in their endeavors.”

These ideals have been carried on with the Maryville Chapter which was formed in 1979 by Dr. Leland May, the late Northwest Missouri State University English professor. He wanted his Writing for Freelance Market students to continue gathering after the course ended.

The group’s goal was and is “to foster new ideas and provide creative support to writers in all genres.”

Maryville Chapter member Amy Houts said although there are published authors in the group, anyone who is interested is invited to attend. Writers do not have to be published. It is not necessary to be a resident of Missouri to either attend or join.

The members share leadership and programming for a variety of speakers. There is lots of support, encouragement and information on how to improve writing and editing skills, the submission process and the ins and outs of traditional and self-publishing.

The Maryville Chapter is currently working with Maryville Middle School teachers on a young author competition for sixth and/or eighth graders for the 2023-24 school year. The theme and parameters of the contest are still being determined.

Membership is $5 per year, due in January. For more information, contact Houts at amysase@gmail.com.